Skip to Content
CNN-weather/environment

Deadly flooding in Kentucky prompts governor to declare state of emergency, search and rescue efforts underway

By
New
Published 1:24 PM

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Deadly, widespread flooding across Kentucky on Saturday has prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency as search and rescue efforts are underway.

There could be “multiple fatalities” due to the floods but it is unclear how many, the governor said, citing one motorist who was killed after being swept away by flash flooding.

Six to seven inches of rain has fallen in some areas of the state and a second round of rainfall is expected between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time, Gov. Andy Beshear said, as he urged people to be cautious and avoid unnecessary driving.

Five counties, including Bullitt, Madison, Meade, Mercer and Spencer have also declared a local state of emergency, the governor’s office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN-weather/environment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.