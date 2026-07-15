Flash flood emergencies, dozens of rescues in southern Texas after about half a year’s worth of rain falls

By Meteorologists Chris Dolce, Mary Gilbert, and CNN’s Hanna Park

(CNN) — Another round of slow-moving storms packing heavy rain is pounding an already drenched area of southern Texas Wednesday and creating life-threatening flooding.

The relentless rain, up to 16 inches of it so far, has led to dozens of water rescues in the region and is causing waterways to rise rapidly. About half a year’s worth of rain has already fallen in Uvalde County, one of the hardest-hit areas.

At least 36 people had been pulled from floodwater in Uvalde County through Tuesday. Those impacted by significant flooding in Uvalde are under mandatory evacuation orders, the Uvalde Police Department said Wednesday.

“We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records in Texas history,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference Wednesday evening after issuing a disaster declaration for 59 counties on Tuesday. There have been no reported fatalities, he added.

More than 75 people have been rescued from rising floodwaters across the state, according to the governor. At the peak on Wednesday afternoon, 114 roads in Texas were flooded, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

A flash flood emergency — the highest level of flood warning — was issued by the National Weather Service for more than 25,000 people in Boerne, Texas, around 30 miles northwest of San Antonio. Cibolo Creek, which runs through Boerne, overflowed, flooding one of the main roads through town, the National Weather Service said. Authorities there have responded to over 109 calls for service and conducted 36 water rescues, city officials said at a news conference Wednesday. Another 53 people — including those evacuated from two apartment complexes — were moved to shelters.

“This is a life-threatening weather event. I don’t want to mince words about how serious this situation is,” Chris Shadrock, the director of communications and civic engagement for the city, said.

Another flash flood emergency was issued for residents of D’Hanis, Texas, around 50 miles west of San Antonio. Medina County and the city of Hondo established a shelter for D’Hanis residents who evacuate.

The National Weather Service warned Seco Creek was “rising rapidly” before it began to recede later Wednesday, the city of Hondo said.

Multiple locations on rivers and creeks are in major flood stage — the highest possible level — with three more predicted to join them when they crest over the next 24 hours.

Forecasters are warning of even more rainfall that could be catastrophic. Wednesday marks the second consecutive day the Weather Prediction Center has issued its highest risk of flooding rain. It’s the first time the agency has issued the alert on back-to-back days since April 2025.

The area facing additional downpours includes Texas Hill Country, which saw devastating flash flooding last July that left more than 130 dead, including 25 girls and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

Abbott said some Texans are expected to see “more rain than what occurred during the flood last year,” but floodwaters are not predicted to rise as rapidly.

“We’re better prepared than we have ever been to deal with weather events in general, but rainfall events and flooding events in particular,” Abbott said, adding that sirens have been installed at campgrounds in the Guadalupe River area.

Multiple additional rescues were carried out in neighboring Medina County.

The storms also spawned a tornado near Interstate 10 in the northwest San Antonio area around 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday. The San Antonio Fire Department is assessing multiple properties at a shopping center for damage, but no injuries have been reported, city officials said.

‘Worst-case scenario’ for flooding

The escalated flood threat Wednesday includes rounds of heavy, slow-moving rainfall on top of areas already soaked by 10 to 16 inches of it since Monday night. The threat of catastrophic flooding won’t ease up until Friday, as storms drop rain at 2 to 4 inches per hour.

• Through Wednesday night: The areas most at risk of dangerous flash flooding are nearly identical to the ones that were deluged on Tuesday, including parts of the western Hill Country, the Edwards Plateau and the Rio Grande Valley near the US-Mexico border. A Level 4 of 4 high risk of flooding rainfall is in place here, with an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain and locally higher amounts possible through Thursday morning.

This type of pattern where storms repeatedly hit the same areas is a “worst-case scenario,” according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The ground is already soaked so it will take less rain to trigger serious flooding, with any rain more quickly turning to runoff instead of soaking into the ground. Considerable to locally catastrophic impacts are possible along portions of the US 90 corridor west of San Antonio, the WPC said.

Areas surrounding the high risk zone are under a very serious Level 3 of 4 flooding rainfall risk, including San Antonio, and a Level 2 of 4 risk extends as far east as Houston.

Flooding is likely on roads and in urban areas, and some homes could be inundated, the WPC warned. Creeks, streams and rivers will rise, with some going above flood stage.

The Sabinal River in Sabinal, Texas – forecast to rise to major flood stage by Thursday afternoon – has receded as of Wednesday evening, Sabinal Mayor Erik Gomez said. With the river expected to rise again, officials are closely monitoring conditions, Gomez said.

“Major lowland flooding” can occur at this level and it’s “very dangerous to campers upstream near Utopia,” a flood impact statement from the National Weather Service said.

• Thursday: The area at greatest risk of flash flooding in Texas will shrink some but will still include some of the hardest-hit areas. Anywhere from Del Rio to Midland and San Angelo could see additional flooding.

• Friday: Drenching storms will start to ease considerably on Friday, with a lower-level flood threat lingering mainly in the western part of the state.

Why this keeps happening

Extreme rainfall events like this are becoming more common as planet-warming pollution drives temperatures higher, because warmer air holds more moisture – which storms can then wring out like a water-laden sponge in heavy, localized downpours.

The Hill Country is especially prone to flooding issues because its steep slopes, shallow soils and exposed bedrock repel heavy rain instead of absorbing it.

Fueling the threat is abundant Gulf moisture clashing with a stalled front and a pocket of energy in the upper atmosphere – a notorious recipe for slow-moving clusters of storms that can unleash 2 to 4 inches of rain an hour.

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CNN Meteorologist Dakota Smith and CNN’s Dalia Faheid contributed to this report.