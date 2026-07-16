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Weather

Hot, Humid and Stormy Late Week

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Published 3:40 PM

Today is the last day of our Extreme Heat Warning, with highs topping out around 110 degrees before temperatures finally start to ease back to seasonal into the weekend. Even as the heat starts to back off, the humidity will stick around through Friday, making it feel very muggy and giving us another chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms, especially over the mountains with a few storms capable of drifting into the deserts.

While not everyone will see rain, any storms that develops could produce brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. By the weekend, we'll dry out a bit as temperatures settle back to near our seasonal average, with highs closer to 109 degrees. That quieter weather pattern is expected to continue through early next week with only minimal mountain storm chances.

Looking ahead, monsoonal moisture may begin increasing again by the middle to latter part of next week, so we'll be watching for another uptick in thunderstorm chances.

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Katie Boer

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