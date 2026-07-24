Bertha’s remnants continue to fuel a flood threat in the Southeast

By Meteorologists Dakota Smith, Briana Waxman, Chris Dolce

(CNN) — Bertha weakened to a depression Thursday evening 10 miles north-northeast of Houston, though it’s still bringing rain to parts of eastern Texas. The system’s most widespread flooding rain threat is unfolding hundreds of miles to the east.

A plume of tropical moisture linked to Bertha is feeding soaking rain along a cold front draped across the Southeast.

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That moisture will continue to fuel a flooding rainfall threat Friday from North and South Carolina to northern parts of Georgia and Alabama, potentially causing more flooding there than in areas closer to Bertha itself. Some areas in North Carolina have already received a month’s worth of rain in just a few days with more to come.

Heavy rain Thursday morning prompted flash flood warnings in southeast Virginia, eastern North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Flooding closed a short section of Interstate 40 northwest of Durham, North Carolina, Thursday morning that has since reopened, according to the state’s department of transportation.

Flash flood warnings were also issued in North Carolina, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem, Wednesday night, where heavy storms dropped up to 6 inches of rain in 12 hours. There were no flood reports from the area, where a serious drought and prolonged, rather than intense, rainfall has helped mitigate the threat so far.

Bertha’s Texas threats

Bertha’s remnants could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 4 inches, to a few areas along the middle Texas Gulf Coast and in South Texas through Thursday night. Isolated flash flooding is possible, but dry ground conditions should help combat a bigger threat.

Bertha was the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has gotten off to a slow start compared to recent years as El Niño tightens its grip on parts of the basin.

Flood threat continues in the East

Bertha’s moisture began funneling into a slow-moving front draped across the Southeast and southern Virginia in earnest on Wednesday, setting the stage for the ongoing flood threat.

On Wednesday morning, storms caused flash flooding north of Knoxville, Tennessee, after up to 5 inches of rain fell in a few hours.

The flood threat will continue Friday, with a Level 3 of 4 risk stretching from central coastal North Carolina through South Carolina. A broader Level 2 of 4 threat extends back into northern Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and into the central Plains.

The Carolinas need rain to help quench drought conditions there, but too much rain repeating over the same areas over hours or days could quickly trigger dangerous flash flooding.

The-CNN-Wire

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