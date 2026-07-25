Bertha’s gone, but its moisture isn’t. Southeast remains on alert for flash floods

By Meteorologists Dakota Smith, Briana Waxman, Chris Dolce

(CNN) — Bertha has fizzled out, but moisture linked to the former tropical storm is still fueling a flood threat that could linger into the weekend for some.

Bertha dissipated over Texas on Thursday evening, where it had little impact except some locally heavy rain, including around Houston.

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The system could have more of an impact farther east, where a plume of its moisture is getting snagged on a slow-moving front. That front has now gone from slow-moving to stalled, locking in rainfall over parts of the Southeast.

Thunderstorms ramped up Friday afternoon across northern Alabama and Georgia and dumped 1 to 2 inches of rain, prompting several flash flood warnings including in Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta.

A Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall stretches across the coastal Carolinas to as far inland as Sumter, South Carolina and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The region needs rain to quench widespread severe to extreme drought, but if it falls too quickly — at rates of 2 inches or more per hour — it could overwhelm the dry ground.

Rainfall totals could reach 4 inches or more in spots, which is the majority of a month’s worth of rain for some. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, averages 5.40 inches in July.

Other parts of the Southeast could also see rainfall heavy enough to trigger some flooding on Saturday. A Level 1 of 4 risk of flooding rainfall encompasses a large area from western South Carolina to parts of the lower Mississippi Valley.

Bertha’s impacts this week

The flood threat has been in place since Wednesday, when Bertha’s moisture began funneling into the Southeast and southern Virginia in earnest. On Wednesday morning, storms caused flash flooding north of Knoxville, Tennessee, after up to 5 inches of rain fell in a few hours.

Flash flood warnings were issued in North Carolina, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem, Wednesday night, where heavy storms dropped up to 6 inches of rain — a month’s worth — in 12 hours. There were no flood reports from the area, where a serious drought and prolonged, rather than intense, rainfall helped mitigate the threat.

On Thursday morning, flooding temporarily closed a short section of Interstate 40 northwest of Durham, North Carolina, according to the state’s department of transportation.

As for Bertha itself, it proved to mostly be a nuisance this week along the Gulf Coast, from the Florida Panhandle to Texas.

Unfavorable winds in the atmosphere kept the tropical storm lopsided, with much of its heaviest rain and strongest winds over the Gulf instead of land. Dangerous beach conditions and minor coastal flooding were the main impacts along the northern Gulf Coast.

Bertha made its first landfall in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts over 40 mph were clocked at New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

The storm then skirted farther west along the Louisiana coast before pushing ashore for its final time near the Texas-Louisiana border on Thursday afternoon.

Bertha was the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has gotten off to a slow start compared to recent years as El Niño tightens its grip on parts of the basin.

The-CNN-Wire

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