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‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado hits northeast Wisconsin

By
Updated
today at 10:36 AM
Published 10:49 AM

By Meteorologist Dakota Smith, CNN

(CNN) — An “extremely dangerous” tornado hit parts of Appleton and Menasha, Wisconsin, Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

It prompted the agency to issue a particularly dangerous situation tornado warning — the second highest level warning.

⛈️ Track the storms in the CNN Weather app

More than 19,000 people are without power in Outgamie County, where Appleton is primarily located, according to PowerOutage.us.

CNN has reached out to authorities for more information.

A Level 3 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in effect Monday for a large part of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley﻿. Powerful wind gusts that could knock out power and down trees are and large hail are the primary threats in those regions, but additional isolated tornadoes are possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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