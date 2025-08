In this episode of Desert Chat we invite Foxy's Kitchen + Bar to talk Taste of Summer, we step into the world of axe throwing at Robin Hood Archery, and Desert Oasis Healthcare tells us how we can stay cool during these summer months, all that and more.

