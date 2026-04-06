Skip to Content
Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 162

By
New
Published 1:16 PM

On this episode of Desert Chat we meet up with the great people of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, we get an inside scoop on this years modernism week, we also visit our friend Raju over at El Paseo Jewelers, and much more.

Article Topic Follows: Desert Chat
Desert chat

Jump to comments ↓

Saul Romero

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.