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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 164

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Published 1:28 PM

In this episode of the Desert Chat we meet the winners of this months Do The Right Thing honorees, head over to the Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage for their Legends of Pop Festival, we speak to the great people over at the Old Town Artisan Studios over their "Color The World Gala 2026 and much more.

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Saul Romero

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