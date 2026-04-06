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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 165

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Published 1:40 PM

In this episode of Desert Chat we talk to the good people over at California Bank and Trust and the Desert Community Foundation, We learn some interesting facts on senior living as we chat with Assisted Living Locators Coachella Valley and much much more.

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Saul Romero

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