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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 166

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Published 1:50 PM

On this Episode of Desert Chat we visit the Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City for their Lucky Cantina pop up experience. We also make a stop at Sunnylands as we explore their beautiful gardens, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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