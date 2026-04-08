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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 167

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Published 12:30 PM

In this Episode of Desert Chat we visit the McCallum Theatre as they show us a sneak peak of Beetlejuice The Musical. We learn how the Desert Wildlife Center is helping conserving the wildlife of our very own Coachella Valley, plus we give out special awards to some very special guests and much more.

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Saul Romero

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