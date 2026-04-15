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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 169

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Published 12:26 PM

In this Desert Chat episode we speak to the folks over at the Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage for details on some of their upcoming events. Plus, Desert Theatricals joins us in studio as we chat about their upcoming Cabaret production, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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