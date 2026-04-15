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Desert Chat

Desert Chat Episode 170

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Published 12:38 PM

In this episode of Desert chat we get a vip tour of Augustine Casino's organic farm, we visit the iconic McCallum Theatre for a closer look at the benefits of becoming an annual member, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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