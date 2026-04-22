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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 171

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Published 12:23 PM

In this exciting episode of Desert Chat the Agua Caliente Casinos invites us to their Palm Springs facility for a numerous amount of entertainment. Plus, the Cathedral City Senior Center is throwing a party to remember and much more.

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Saul Romero

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