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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 176

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Published 2:15 PM

In this great episode of Desert Chat we celebrate Memorial Day weekend with the Agua Caliente Casinos, we take a closer look at the summer camps that the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert have to offer, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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