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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 177

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Published 12:10 PM

In this Desert Chat episode we learn the names of this months Do The Right Thing recipients, chat with our friends at Desert Oasis Healthcare, visit the folks over at Valor Oncology, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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