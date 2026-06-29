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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 178

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Published 12:30 PM

In this exciting Desert Chat episode we visit the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs for a sneak peak of what to except for the World Cup at their locations. We also head over to the Body Deli for a cosmetic update, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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