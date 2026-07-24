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Desert Chat

DESERT CHAT EPISODE 180

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Published 12:29 PM

In this episode of Desert Chat we visit the amazing and much entertaining Living Desert Zoo & Gardens. We also chat with our friends from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, and much more.

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Saul Romero

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