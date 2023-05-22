PSPD & KESQ honors April 2023 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award winners

Each month, News Channel 3 and the Palm Springs Police Department are honoring children making an impact in the community with the "Do the Right Thing" award.

This month, we're recognizing five students.

Keimani Alger from Desert Springs Middle School

Arabell Brown from Bella Vista Elementary

Alexander Molina from Julius Corsini Elementary

Melanie Tobar Luna from Rancho Mirage High School

Jazzalyn Trejo from Palm Springs High School

