PSPD & KESQ honors April 2023 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award winners
Each month, News Channel 3 and the Palm Springs Police Department are honoring children making an impact in the community with the "Do the Right Thing" award.
This month, we're recognizing five students.
- Keimani Alger from Desert Springs Middle School
- Arabell Brown from Bella Vista Elementary
- Alexander Molina from Julius Corsini Elementary
- Melanie Tobar Luna from Rancho Mirage High School
- Jazzalyn Trejo from Palm Springs High School
Recognizing and rewarding school-age youths in the Greater Palm Springs area for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.
Do The Right Thing endeavors to:
- build self-esteem in youngsters by reinforcing socially-desirable behavior;
- demonstrate that good kids are newsworthy and establish them as role models for their peers;
- foster positive relationships between young people and their local law enforcement officers.