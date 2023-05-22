Skip to Content
Do The Right Thing
By
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:31 PM

PSPD & KESQ honors April 2023 ‘Do the Right Thing’ award winners

Each month, News Channel 3 and the Palm Springs Police Department are honoring children making an impact in the community with the "Do the Right Thing" award.

This month, we're recognizing five students.

  • Keimani Alger from Desert Springs Middle School
  • Arabell Brown from Bella Vista Elementary
  • Alexander Molina from Julius Corsini Elementary
  • Melanie Tobar Luna from Rancho Mirage High School 
  • Jazzalyn Trejo from Palm Springs High School 
Do The Right Things Palm Springs

Recognizing and rewarding school-age youths in the Greater Palm Springs area for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.

Do The Right Things Palm Springs
Do The Right Things Palm Springs
Do The Right Things Palm Springs
Do The Right Things Palm Springs

Do The Right Thing endeavors to:
- build self-esteem in youngsters by reinforcing socially-desirable behavior;
- demonstrate that good kids are newsworthy and establish them as role models for their peers;
- foster positive relationships between young people and their local law enforcement officers.


Article Topic Follows: Do The Right Thing

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content