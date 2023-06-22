Five local students honored with June ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards
Five local students are being recognized with the June 2023 "Do the Right Thing" awards.
It's a partnership between News Channel 3 and Palm Springs Police Department.
Students Jameson Herrera, Angelica Chavez, Matthew Pichler, Edith Villa, and Felipe Lemus were honored at the Palm Springs Police headquarters.
The local group of students was chosen for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.
"You know we really believe that if all of us can increase the civility and that's why we're choosing to do this project," said Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills.
This is the third month the PSPD has held the ceremony.
Recognizing and rewarding school-age youths in the Greater Palm Springs area for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.
Do The Right Thing endeavors to:
- build self-esteem in youngsters by reinforcing socially-desirable behavior;
- demonstrate that good kids are newsworthy and establish them as role models for their peers;
- foster positive relationships between young people and their local law enforcement officers.