Local students receive December ‘Do the Right Thing’ award
Five local students are being recognized with the "Do the Right Thing" award for December.
It's a partnership between News Channel 3 and Palm Springs Police Dept.
The following students were honored this month:
- Cali Lee of Katherine Finchey Middle School
- Monica Jimenez of Desert Hot Springs High School
- Lucas Easter of James Workman Middle School
- Susana Reyes-Zendejas of Amistad High School
- Jake Baker-Aidukas of Rancho Mirage High School
The students were chosen for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.
If you know a student who you believe should be recognized you can nominate them here.