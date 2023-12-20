Local students receive December ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

Five local students are being recognized with the "Do the Right Thing" award for December.

It's a partnership between News Channel 3 and Palm Springs Police Dept.

The following students were honored this month:

Cali Lee of Katherine Finchey Middle School

Monica Jimenez of Desert Hot Springs High School

Lucas Easter of James Workman Middle School

Susana Reyes-Zendejas of Amistad High School

Jake Baker-Aidukas of Rancho Mirage High School

The students were chosen for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments.

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized you can nominate them here.