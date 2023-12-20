Skip to Content
Do The Right Thing

Local students receive December 'Do the Right Thing' award

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:36 PM

Five local students are being recognized with the "Do the Right Thing" award for December.

It's a partnership between News Channel 3 and Palm Springs Police Dept.

The following students were honored this month:

  • Cali Lee of Katherine Finchey Middle School
  • Monica Jimenez of Desert Hot Springs High School
  • Lucas Easter of James Workman Middle School
  • Susana Reyes-Zendejas of Amistad High School
  • Jake Baker-Aidukas of Rancho Mirage High School

The students were chosen for their positive attitude, behavior, and accomplishments. 

If you know a student who you believe should be recognized you can nominate them here.

Jesus Reyes

