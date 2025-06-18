Skip to Content
Do The Right Thing

Local students recognized for positive behavior with ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Some local students were honored on Wednesday with the 'Do the Right Thing' award for their accomplishments, positive behavior, and for exhibiting good deeds.

Congratulations to:

  • Gabriel Valencia - Vista Del Monte Elementary School
  • Scarlett Manjarrez Parra - Agua Caliente Elementary School
  • Diane Lopez - Painted Hills Middle School
  • Arianna Jeronimo - John Glenn Middle School
  • Olizet Guzman - Summit High School
  • Braulio Vasquez Delgado - Peter Pendleton Elementary School
  • Joelly Maduena - Valle Del Sol Elementary School
  • Atchli Flores Leal - Desert Mirage Hight School
  • Jazmynn Molinar - Cahuilla Desert Academy

These outstanding students were chosen for their positivity and contributions to the community.

The Greater Palm Springs chapter of Do the Right Thing is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.

If you know of a deserving student, you can nominate them at kesq.com/do-the-right-thing/.

Article Topic Follows: Do The Right Thing

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content