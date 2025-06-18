Local students recognized for positive behavior with ‘Do the Right Thing’ award
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Some local students were honored on Wednesday with the 'Do the Right Thing' award for their accomplishments, positive behavior, and for exhibiting good deeds.
Congratulations to:
- Gabriel Valencia - Vista Del Monte Elementary School
- Scarlett Manjarrez Parra - Agua Caliente Elementary School
- Diane Lopez - Painted Hills Middle School
- Arianna Jeronimo - John Glenn Middle School
- Olizet Guzman - Summit High School
- Braulio Vasquez Delgado - Peter Pendleton Elementary School
- Joelly Maduena - Valle Del Sol Elementary School
- Atchli Flores Leal - Desert Mirage Hight School
- Jazmynn Molinar - Cahuilla Desert Academy
These outstanding students were chosen for their positivity and contributions to the community.
The Greater Palm Springs chapter of Do the Right Thing is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.
