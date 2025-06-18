Local students recognized for positive behavior with ‘Do the Right Thing’ award

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Some local students were honored on Wednesday with the 'Do the Right Thing' award for their accomplishments, positive behavior, and for exhibiting good deeds.

Congratulations to:

Gabriel Valencia - Vista Del Monte Elementary School

Scarlett Manjarrez Parra - Agua Caliente Elementary School

Diane Lopez - Painted Hills Middle School

Arianna Jeronimo - John Glenn Middle School

Olizet Guzman - Summit High School

Braulio Vasquez Delgado - Peter Pendleton Elementary School

Joelly Maduena - Valle Del Sol Elementary School

Atchli Flores Leal - Desert Mirage Hight School

Jazmynn Molinar - Cahuilla Desert Academy

These outstanding students were chosen for their positivity and contributions to the community.

The Greater Palm Springs chapter of Do the Right Thing is a partnership between Palm Springs Police and News Channel 3.

If you know of a deserving student, you can nominate them at kesq.com/do-the-right-thing/.