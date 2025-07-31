Several quakes rock the Inland Empire Thursday morning, largest at 4.3 magnitude

FONTANA, Calif. (KESQ)- At approximately 9:32 a.m., a 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Fontana California, with movement being felt in several regions including the Coachella Valley.

Residents in the Coachella Valley have reported feeling tremors, described as a rumble.

Three other quakes have been reported this morning in the Rialto area. The quakes were reported at a 3.0 magnitude earthquake at 8:34 a.m., a 2.8 magnitude earthquake at 8:42 a.m., and a 3.1 magnitude earthquake at 9:36 a.m.

No injuries or major damages have been reported from the earthquake at this time.

