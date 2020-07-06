Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, & J.K. Simmons discuss new film ‘Palm Springs’

Entertainment

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K. Simmons joined News Channel 3's Peter Daut to discuss their upcoming film "Palm Springs."

The romantic comedy debuts this month on Hulu.

One of the big things a lot of local residents have pointed out is that the film isn't shot in Palm Springs. Samberg said it was their intention to shoot it out here but it was outside the thirty-mile zone you have to shoot to receive a California rebate.

"I guess all I can really do is apologize to people who live in Palm Springs and know what its like, and for everyone else on Earth, I just hope they assume it is Palm Springs, and go to the real Palm Springs and support local industries," Samberg said.

As for their experience in the valley outside of movies.

Milioti had what sounds like a wonderful holiday out here.

"I had a Thanksgiving in Palm Springs that was magical, were a bunch of friends AirBNB'd a house and we all cooked meals and had a pool and sweated outside, it was beautiful,' MIlioti said.

But she probably won't be attending the Coachella Music & Arts Festival anytime soon.

"I've never been to Coachella. That seems like my worst nightmare possible. I don't care for outdoor music festivals. I don't like everyone singing along to the lyrics and I don't like all the sweaty bodies that smell," Milioti said.

J.K. Simmons says his family is a big fan of Palm Springs.

"My brother lives in Arizona, so that's sometimes a 'Let's get together in Palm Springs' and I have a cousin that lives there, and obviously been there for the film festival, and went to see the follies several times years ago," Simmons said.

While Samberg revealed himself to be quite a fan of Melvyn's in downtown Palm Springs.

"I'm a Melvyn's guy, Melvin's all day," Samberg said.

This peaked his costar's curiosity. So Samberg delved a little deeper.

"Melvin's is this wonderful old steakhouse mixed with a bar, and there's an older couple that plays live music, and there's a lot of older folks dancing and having a wonderful time," Samberg said.

Samberg has actually been out here quite a few times.

"I've been to Palm Springs a bunch for vacations, and I shot there before. I did a tennis thing for HBO that we replicated Wimbledon, and there's that one hotel there that has the grass courts, so we converted that into a Wimbledon court, I'm really selling how much I like Palm Springs," Samberg told Peter Daut.

You can see the movie "Palm Springs" in Palm Springs!

There will be a drive-in at the Palm Springs Cultural Center this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. with full concessions. Patrons and employees will be social-distancing.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://psculturalcenter.org/pscc