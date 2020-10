Entertainment

Eye on the Desert hosted the Family YMCA of the Desert this week, with guests Paul Simonds, Executive Director of the Family YMCA of the Desert, and KEQ Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson who serves as this year's Ambassador for "Y Be Fit". Patrick Evans has that interview. If you want more information, click here: https://www.ymcaofthedesert.org/virtual-y-fit-palm-desert-challenge-2020/