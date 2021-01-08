Duran Duran releases cover of David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’

Entertainment

Duran Duran has released a cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years.”

The band honored the late legend for what would have been his 74th birthday.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie,” Simon Le Bon said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be.

“When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years.’ I can’t begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

The cover comes ahead of Friday’s virtual tribute, “Just For One Day,” which also features Adam Lambert, Boy George, Michael C. Hall, Billy Corgan and more.

Bowie died of cancer in 2016.