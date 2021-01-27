Christina Anstead is back to her maiden name on Instagram amid divorce

Entertainment

New Year, the old you.

That’s the case for Christina Anstead, who has changed her name amid her divorce from Ant Anstead.

She will now go by her maiden name, Christina Haack, according to her Instagram bio.

Haack, who has risen to fame on HGTV, married Anstead in 2018, and together they have one child.

Their wedding came as a surprise to fans but it was also a shock to their families too. As it turns out the couple married at their Newport Beach, California, home after telling their 70 guests that they would be watching a Christmas boat parade but then surprised them by exchanging vows.

Since their decision to end their marriage, Anstead has publicly said that it was not his call to walk away from their relationship.

“It really hit me hard,” he told People Magazine. “If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her.”

Haack was married to Tarek El Moussa before splitting in 2016, together they have two children.