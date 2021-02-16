Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate another $1 million to food charities

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have once again opened their hearts and checkbooks to help those affected by the pandemic-fueled hunger crisis.

The celebrity couple donated $500,000 to two organizations — Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Those groups were also the beneficiaries of the couple’s other million-dollar donation to aid the fight against hunger.

“We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need.”

In a statement posted on social media, Feeding America thanked the actors for “being our hunger-fighting dream team.”

“Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country,” the organization wrote.

Food Banks Canada also honored the couple, adding to Reynolds, “You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero. (sorry, Hugh Jackman).”