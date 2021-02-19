Cameron Diaz reveals why she ‘couldn’t imagine’ returning to acting

Entertainment

It has been seven years since Cameron Diaz appeared on the big screen, but the former Hollywood actress has said she is in no rush to return to acting.

Appearing on US radio show “Quarantined with Bruce” on Thursday to promote her new wine brand, the 48-year-old star revealed that becoming a mother had shifted her priorities.

“Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never,” Diaz said.

“But I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”

Diaz married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden in 2015. The couple have a one-year-old daughter together, called Raddix.

“I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be,” she said. “It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged, and I’m just really, really grateful.”

With retirement long in her rear-view, Diaz is currently focused on motherhood and Avaline — the organic wine brand she started with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power last year.

“Avaline is the only day-to-day work that I’m doing other than being a wife and a mother which has been the most… it really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.”

In August last year Diaz — who is best known for her roles in “The Mask” (1994), “There’s Something About Mary” (1998) and “Vanilla Sky” (2001) — revealed she found “peace” in her “soul” after walking away from her Hollywood career.

“I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it’s such a grind,” she said during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “In Goop Health: The Sessions” series.

Her last movie appearance of her 20-year career came in the 2014 adaptation of “Annie.”