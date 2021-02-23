Skip to Content
February 22, 2021 1:23 pm
Published 6:00 am

Variety Magazine Event goes Virtual, Honoring big Stars

Steven Gaydos, the Vice President of Content for Variety Magazine has been prepping for the Variety Impact Awards and Ten Directors to Watch event, but in an entirely different way this year. This year's event will honor actor Glenn Close for her turn in Hillbilly Elegy, and Director Steve McQueen for his impressive body of work.

Ten years ago, Gaydos moved the event from the Sundance Film Festival to Palm Springs, as sign that our Film Festival was growing in stature and importance. Especially during Awards Season.

Patrick Evan sits down with Gaydos to discuss the event, the changes, the pandemic's effect on the industry and more, this morning on News Channel 3 at 6:45. Be sure to tune in as we continue our coverage of events surrounding the Palm Springs International Film Festival in this unprecedented year of upheaval.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

