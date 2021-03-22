William Shatner Visits Eye on the Desert!

Entertainment

Legendary actor, author and equestrian William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in three seasons of Star Trek on TV and through seven feature films paid a virtual visit to Eye on the Desert. He's promoting his new film, Senior Moment, shot entirely here in the desert. The Palm Springs Cultural Center will offer a special drive-thru screening of the movie on April 2. Click here for more information and to get tickets!

William Shatner won an Emmy for his portrayal of Denny Crane on the series Boston Legal. He also starred in T.J. Hooker, was a regular on Better Late then Never, and continues to host The UnXplained. Senior Moment debuts on March 26th on Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming platforms as wells as in theaters.