Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anne Douglas, the widow of Kirk Douglas and stepmother of Michael Douglas, died Thursday in California. She was 102.

Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills, according to an obituary provided by spokeswoman Marcia Newberger. No cause of death was given.

Kirk Douglas, the Hollywood legend who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films, died in February 2020 at 103.

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas, seated left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, seated right, as they pose with family members, their son Michael, standing second left, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, standing second and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk's 100th birthday party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kirk Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

He married Anne Buydens in 1954 after they met in Paris while he was filming “Act of Love” and she was doing publicity. They had two sons, Peter, a producer, and Eric, an actor.

“I often wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn’t married Anne. I might not have survived without her business acumen and her finely-honed instincts,” Kirk Douglas once said.

In 2017 the couple published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood.”