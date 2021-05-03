Keegan-Michael Key among final ‘SNL’ hosts of the season

Entertainment

“Saturday Night Live” has set the stage for its final hosts of the season.

Keegan-Michael Key and “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy will host the long-running sketch show on May 15 and May 22, respectively.

Key will be joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, known for her angsty ballads “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu.” (The former of which was satirized in a “SNL” sketch earlier this season.)

Lil Nas X will be performing on the season finale. The musician revealed on Twitter that he will be performing a new song during the program, as well as his song “Montero.”

News of Key and Taylor-Joy’s hosting duties will likely be better received than that of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO is set to make his hosting debut this weekend, despite apparent displeasure from “SNL” cast members.

However it pans out, at least there will be a palate cleanser before season’s end.