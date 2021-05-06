Tiffany Haddish offers up advice for those looking to break into comedy

Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish overcame insurmountable odds to get to the top of her field.

Haddish has been open about her struggles, from being homeless to Kevin Hart loaning her money to help get back on her feet.

In a recent interview with CNN the comedian turned actress gave some advice for anyone looking to break into comedy.

“I would say pause, take a deep breath, write out a list of goals,” Haddish said. “If this is what you wanna do, why do you wanna do it? How do you wanna do it? And start doing one thing every day towards that thing.

“Just know that you’re going through this dark time right now to get you strong enough to carry success because success is heavy. They don’t always tell you that. They’re like, ‘I’m famous! Life is wonderful!’ Oh, it’s a lotta work. You gotta be strong for it because you’re gonna get people that love you, people that hate you.”

Haddish added, “You have to love it because when you don’t love it I think that’s how you get into the heavy drugs, heavy this, heavy that. It doesn’t make sense, your life is so good, why are you doing these things? Because they’re doing something they don’t love. So do what you love and it’s going to come through and you’ll be healthy and help others raise the vibration, it’ll be great.”

Haddish and Billy Crystal star in the comedy “Here Today,” which is out in theaters this weekend. Crystal says when it comes to Haddish, she’s got that ‘”it’ factor.”

“There’s really funny people and then there’s, ‘Oh! There’s that.’ And she’s an, ‘Oh, there’s that!'” Crystal told CNN. “For sure. There’s a confidence, there’s a joy. Something electric happens that you see very rarely in people and she’s got that thing.”