Why Ellen DeGeneres is living at Courteney Cox’s house

Entertainment

Don’t worry, Ellen DeGeneres is still very much married.

The talk show host is explaining why she’s currently living in friend Courteney Cox’s house.

“I should explain. I’m not having marital troubles,” DeGeneres, who is married to actress Portia de Rossi, said as she introduced Cox as a guest on her show. “I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house.”

The actual story, DeGeneres said, was that she and her wife have sold their home in Beverly Hills, needed a place to stay, and Cox was gracious enough to offer.

We know the real estate market is hot right now, but even Ellen DeGeneres is in between homes?!?!

As for how it’s going, Cox told a story about sending her assistant to the house to check up on things and in the course of having her assistant show Cox around “it was like, all of a sudden, ‘Wait a minute. Ellen’s toothbrush is on my side.'”

“I was like, ‘Well, where is my makeup?'” Cox said, “So, essentially, you’re a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side.”

DeGeneres jokingly pushed the blame on her spouse.

“Nope, that was Portia who took over your side,” she said. “I only have one side and (de Rossi) happened to be there one night.”