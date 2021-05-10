Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli welcome a baby together

Entertainment

Samira Wiley announced on Mother’s Day that she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, are new moms to a baby girl.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.” the “Handmaid’s Tale” star captioned a photo of herself and Morelli holding the baby’s hands.

She added: “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”

The couple had not announced Morelli’s pregnancy prior to the birth, which Morelli revealed was April 11.

Morelli posted the same picture, adding, “4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21”

The two met on the set of “Orange Is the New Black,” where Morelli was a writer and Wiley played Poussey Washington. They married in 2017.

In 2019, they celebrated two years together, with Morelli writing on Instagram “Getting to choose you every day is the best thing. Happy 2 years, Mrs, Morelli!!!”