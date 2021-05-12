Chris Rock recalls the final time he saw Chris Farley

Entertainment

Comedians Chris Rock and Chris Farley were great friends in their seven years together on “Saturday Night Live” in the 90s. In a new interview with Esquire, Rock says that before Farley died of an overdose in December 1997, he knew his friend didn’t have long to live.

Rock told the story behind an old photo of himself, Adam Sandler, Farley, and David Spade at Rock’s “Bring the Pain” comedy tour. They were in Los Angeles and Rock said it was one of the last times he saw Farley alive.

“This looks like one of the last times I saw Chris alive,” Rock told the publication. “I would see him one more time when I did a gig in Chicago. We tried to hang out afterwards, but… I don’t know if you’ve ever really hung out with an addict. Towards the end, anything that isn’t the drug is a chore.”

He said their last night last night together was at Farley’s apartment.

“He was showing me his apartment. I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, ‘That’s probably the last time I’m going to see him.’ I knew,” he said.

Rock, Sandler and Spade remain close to this day. Sandler paid tribute to Farley in a sweet song when he hosted “SNL” in 2019.

“Then he cartwheeled around the room/ And slow danced with the cleaning lady / He was a one man party/ You know who I’m talking about/ I’m talking about my friend Chris Farley,” Sandler sang.

“Me, Sandler, Spade, and Farley — we shared an office at ‘Saturday Night Live,'” Rock remembered. “We called it a dorm. We’re friends to this day. I love those guys.”