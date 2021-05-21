Colbert welcomes John Krasinski as first ‘Late Show’ in-studio guest since pandemic

Entertainment

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has been virtual — until now.

Colbert welcomed his first-in studio guest on Thursday night’s episode.

John Krasinski joined him in Colbert’s makeshift office studio in the Ed Sullivan Theater office building.

“The Office” star is promoting his film “A Quiet Place Part II,” starring his wife, Emily Blunt, which he wrote and directed.

Colbert and Krasinski arm wrestled, which Krasinski said he hadn’t done since he was 12.

“I want you to know, this is not personal,” Colbert said before losing.

“You didn’t even try,” the host added, as he was left panting while Krasinski never broke a sweat. “How come you look like that and I look like this?”