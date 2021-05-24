Drake’s son appears with him on stage at the Billboard Music Awards

Entertainment

Drake has dedicated one of the proudest achievements of his career to his three-year-old son, Adonis, who joined the Canadian rapper on stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker — real name Aubrey Graham — was honored as Artist of the Decade.

After his OVO label team and parents presented him with the prestigious accolade, Drake raised the cuteness levels by walking out with Adonis.

Stepping up to the podium, the Grammy award-winning artist discussed his journey and revealed he is self-conscious about his music.

“Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better,” the 34-year-old musician explained at the annual ceremony. “I rarely celebrate anything.”

Despite his insecurities, he insisted he used his fear and self-doubt as a fuel to succeed.

“Just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, you know that’s really the answer,” he continued.

“It’s being so unsure of how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.”

Drake’s career milestones include eight numbers 1’s on the Billboard 100 chart, six UK number 1’s and four Grammy Awards.

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ’cause you know, to be really honest with you I don’t quite understand it myself, but I just know… I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong,” he added.

“But tonight, for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

As Drake addressed the star-studded audience at LA’s Microsoft Theater, Adonis — who he shares with former adult star Sophie Brussaux — clung to his father’s legs while clutching the award.

The “We’re Going Home” rapper ended his speech by thanking his “beautiful family” and picking up a crying Adonis, and saying: “I want to dedicate this award to you.”