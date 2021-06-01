2021 Palm Springs International ShortFest announces line-up

Entertainment

The Palm Springs International ShortFest returns its 27th year.

ShortFest is one of the most acclaimed short film showcases in the world. The festival will return with in-person screenings June 22-28 at the Camelot Theater (Palm Springs Cultural Center) at 2300 E Baristo Road.

“As we collectively move toward this next stage together, we feel a strong sense of gratitude to share the 2021 edition of ShortFest in person,” said Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “At the center of our plans has been a commitment to this great community of storytellers and moviegoers, and we're excited to make our return to the silver screen a safe and enjoyable one.”

The festival will screen 49 curated programs showcasing 295 films including 32 World Premieres, 13 International Premieres, 46 North American Premieres and 22 U.S. Premieres. There were more than 5,500 short films from 104 countries submitted for screening at the festival.

Some of the short films will feature celebrated film and TV actors including,

Anders T Andersen in "The Affected"

Pauline Chalamet in "After Dark"

Spencer Grammerin "Beau"

Will Ferrell and William Jackson Harper in "David" directed by Zack Woods,

Ellar Coltrane in "El Fantasma" (World Premiere)

Himesh Patel in "Enjoy"

"Flex" directed by Matt Porter,

Diana Lin in "Lonely Blue Night"

Riz Ahmed in "The Long Goodbye"

Maya Moore is the subject in "Make Him Known"

Charles Rogers in "Marvin’s Never Had Coffee"

The voice of Jackie Cruz in "Nuevo Rico"

John Early in "The Recorder"

Check out the complete line-up of films being screened below

ShortFest Co-Directors of Programming Linton Melita and Sudeep Sharma said, "The entire programming team was blown away by the quality and quantity of amazing films made and submitted during these unprecedented times. We think this program represents the very best work of exciting, bold, and talented filmmakers from all over the world, and we can't wait to celebrate them by sharing their films in a theater with an in-person audience!"

The festival will also hold virtual classes and panels featuring industry representatives, filmmakers and additional guests. This year’s panels will cover a wide range of topics including building an inclusive set, co-productions and international collaborations, shorts distribution, the documentary landscape, feature distribution, festival strategy, feature film financing, festival programming, pitching, social change and impact filmmaking, transitioning from shorts to features, working with actors, and private roundtables with agents, manages and labs, grants and artist development.

Seven of the panels will be available for the general public, with pre-registration required. Registrations open today.

Winners will be announced on June 27. Prizes includes up to $25,000 and awards, including five Academy Award® qualifying awards.

For tickets, registration, and additional information visit https://www.psfilmfest.org/2021-shortfest.

COMPLETE SHORT-FEST LINE-UP

Animation

À La Mode (France) Director: Jean Lecointre

Affairs of the Art (UK/Canada) Director: Joanna Quinn

After-life Service (France) Director: Coline César, Florent Chaput, Steven Lecomte, Claire Maury, Emilie Milcent, Sophie Payan

All Those Sensations in My Belly (Croatia/Portugal) Director: Marko Dješka (Documentary)

Are You Still Watching? (Australia) Director: Tali Polichtuk, Alex Cardy, Kitty Chrystal

Bad Seeds (Canada) Director: Claude Cloutier (U.S. Premiere)

Bearly (USA) Director: Cherry Zhou

BoxBalet (Russia) Director: Anton Dyakov

Cockpera (Croatia) Director: Kata Gugić

Colorful (South Korea) Director: Jae Hyeon Cha, Byeong Hyeon Hwang

Friend of a Friend (France) Director: Zachary Zezima

Ghost Dogs (USA) Director: Joe Cappa

Good Night Little Tomato (France) Director: Cyprien Nozières (North American Premiere)

Heart of Gold (France) Director: Simon Filliot

Horacio (France) Director: Caroline Cherrier

I, Barnabé (Canada) Director: Jean-François Lévesque

I'm Here (Poland) Director: Julia Orlik

It's All the Salt's Fault (Colombia) Director: María Cristina Pérez González (U.S. Premiere)

Love Is Just a Death Away (Czech Republic) Director: Bára Anna Stejskalová

Millennial Prince (USA) Director: Julie Fliegenspan

Misery Loves Company (South Korea/USA) Director: Sasha Lee

Navozande, the Musician (France) Director: Reza Riahi

Night Bus (Taiwan) Director: Joe Chan (U.S. Premiere)

Nuevo Rico (USA) Director: Kristian Mercado Figueroa

Our Bed Is Green (USA) Director: Maggie Brennan

Our Mine (USA) Director: Shayna Strype (California Premiere)

Pigeon (South Korea/USA) Director: Sang Joon Kim (North American Premiere)

Polka-Dot Boy (France) Director: Sarina Nihei

Postpartum (Germany) Director: Henriette Rietz

Self Scratch (France) Director: Chenghua Yang (North American Premiere)

Souvenir Souvenir (France) Director: Bastien Dubois (Documentary)

Step Into the River (China/France) Director: Weijia Ma

A Stone in the Shoe (France/Switzerland) Director: Eric Montchaud (North American Premiere)

Them (Switzerland) Director: Sunitha Sangaré. (International Premiere)

The Train Driver (Germany) Director: Christian Wittmoser, Zuniel Kim (Documentary, North American Premiere)

Tulip (USA) Director: Andrea Love, Phoebe Wahl

The Walk (Canada) Director: Yoakim Bélanger (U.S. Premiere)

We Have One Heart (Poland) Director: Katarzyna Warzecha (Documentary)

What Resonates in Silence (France) Director: Marine Blin

Your Own Bullshit (Poland) Director: Daria Kopiec

Documentary

Águilas (USA) Director: Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, Maite Zubiaurre

Ain’t No Time for Women (Canada) Director: Sarra El Abed

All Riders (USA) Director: Victor Dias Rodrigues

Beautiful! (USA) Director: Caydon LiRocchi, Liv Layhee (World Premiere)

A Broken House (USA/Lebanon) Director: Jimmy Goldblum

The Brother (Canada/France) Director: Jérémie Battaglia (U.S. Premiere)

Bug Farm (USA) Director: Lydia Cornett

Citizen (USA) Director: Charlie Mysak (World Premiere)

Club Quarantine (USA) Director: Aurora Brachman

The Communion of My Cousin Andrea (Spain) Director: Brandán Cerviño (North American Premiere)

Dying in Your Mother's Arms (USA) Director: John Beder

F1-100 (USA/Malaysia) Director: Emory Chao Johnson

Faraway (Canada) Director: Aziz Zoromba (U.S. Premiere)

From Devil's Breath (UK/Portugal/Switzerland) Director: Orlando von Einsiedel (World Premiere)

The Game (Switzerland) Director: Roman Hodel

Homegoing (USA/South Korea) Director: Yeon Park (U.S. Premiere)

Imperial (Switzerland) Director: Coline Confort (North American Premiere)

The Interview (USA) Director: Jon Miller, Zach Russo

Joychild (USA) Director: Aurora Brachman

Junior (Haiti/USA) Director: AJ Wilhelm

Just Hold On (USA) Director: Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

La Espera (Germany/Brazil) Director: Danilo Do Carmo, Jakob Krese (North American Premiere)

Let My Body Speak (UK/Lebanon) Director: Madonna Adib

The Lord’s Day (Canada) Director: Simon Weizineau

Maalbeek (France) Director: Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis

Make Him Known (USA) Director: Rudy Valdez

Mission: Hebron (Israel) Director: Rona Segal (North American Premiere)

The Nannies (Denmark) Director: Signe Barvild Staehr (North American Premiere)

The Nightwalk (France) Director: Adriano Valerio (U.S. Premiere)

No Pain (USA) Director: John Picklap

Paulette (USA) Director: James Gallagher

The Promised (Egypt) Director: Ahmed El Ghoneimy (North American Premiere)

The Queen of Basketball (USA) Director: Ben Proudfoot

Rachel (USA) Director: Zen Pace (World Premiere)

Scarlet Medusa (USA/Japan) Director: Spencer MacDonald

Scars (Canada) Director: Alex Anna

Seahorse (Germany) Director: Nele Dehnenkamp

Since You Arrived, My Heart Stopped Belonging to Me (USA/Mexico) Director: Erin Semine Kökdil

Sing Me a Lullaby (Canada) Director: Tiffany Hsiung

Snowy (USA) Director: Kaitlyn Schwalje, Alex Wolf Lewis

Son of Sodom (Colombia/Argentina) Director: Theo Montoya

Stanley Stellar: Here for This Reason (USA) Director: Eric Leven

Street Angel (USA) Director: Michelle Sui

Team Meryland (USA) Director: Gabriel Gaurano

They Keep Quiet So We Make Noise (USA/Malaysia) Director: Marlena Skrobe

Three Songs for Benazir (Afghanistan) Director: Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei

The Unchosen One (USA) Director: Ben Proudfoot. (World Premiere)

Unforgivable (El Salvador) Director: Marlén Viñayo

The Void Inside (Germany/Iran) Director: Julian Dieterich (North American Premiere)

When We Were Bullies (USA/Germany) Director: Jay Rosenblatt

Who Do You Protect? (USA) Director: Madeline Kate Kann, Carter Stoddard (World Premiere)

Live Action