Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz split

Entertainment

It’s apparently over for Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz.

People reports that the couple have ended their engagement.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said in an exclusive statement to the publication. “I wish Molly the best.”

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, first became a couple in 2018 and got engaged last year.

The actor talked to People at the time about popping the question.

“I decided to get engaged,” Perry said then. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

He and his “Friends” costars recently reunited for a special for HBO Max which is owned by CNN’s parent company.