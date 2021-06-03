Vince Neil leaves stage, says voice is ‘gone’ during festival

Entertainment

Vince Neil gave one of his first post-pandemic performances this weekend and it didn’t appear to go as well as he had hoped.

The Mötley Crüe singer and his solo band headlined the Boone River Valley Festival in Iowa where Neil performed a bunch of Mötley Crüe classics.

But “Dr. Feelgood” didn’t sound as good as some attendees hoped and videos and complaints about the show soon hit social media.

Among the beefs were that at some points Neil seemed to forget lyrics and that his voice was not in the best shape.

Music site Loudwire shared video and reported that in the midst of the band’s 14th song of the show, “Girls, Girls,” Girls,” Neil simply gave up.

Video shows the singer apologizing to the crowd saying “it’s been a long time playing,” and that his voice was “gone.”

“We love you and we’ll hopefully see you next time, man,” Neil says before he is seen leaving the stage.

CNN has reached out to reps for Neil for comment.