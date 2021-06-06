Drake Bell pleads not guilty to attempted endangering of children

Entertainment

Actor Drake Bell, best known for starring in the Nickelodeon sitcom “Drake & Josh,” has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in court this week, both charges stem from alleged incidents that happened in Cleveland, Ohio in 2017, court records show.

When reached for comment, attorneys for Bell told CNN, “All facts will be revealed in the courtroom. There is no additional comment at this time.”

According to a statement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, in October 2018, a 15-year-old child in the case filed a report with her local police department in Canada about an alleged incident that took place between her and Bell the previous year at a Cleveland nightclub.

Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, who conducted an investigation, the statement said. That investigation revealed that the victim, who had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in December 2017. While at the concert, Bell allegedly “violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim,” prosecutors said. Bell also allegedly sent the victim inappropriate social media messages, according to investigators.

Bell posted $2500 bond and was released from Cuyahoga County Jail. His first pretrial hearing is set for June 23.