Kim Kardashian says she’ll love Kanye West ‘for life’ in birthday post

Entertainment

They may be getting divorced, but there’s apparently no love lost between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kardashian posted a photo of her, West and three of their kids on her verified Instagram account Tuesday in honor of the rapper-entrepreneur-provocateur’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Love U for Life,” the caption read.

The couple married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014 and are the parents of four children: daughter North, who was born in 2013, followed in 2015 by a son named Saint, then daughter, Chicago, in 2018, and son, Psalm, in 2019.

Kardashian and West have reportedly be living apart for some time now. In February, Kardashian announced she had filed for divorce from West, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the filing, she is seeking joint custody of the their kids and relying on a prenuptial agreement regarding their assets.

In a clip released last week from her family’s popular E! reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian is shown tearfully lamenting the state of marriage.