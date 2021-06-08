Shannen Doherty goes makeup-less and is over Hollywood beauty standards

Entertainment

Bye bye, Botox.

Actress and cancer survivor Shannen Doherty posted a makeup free selfie over the weekend with the caption, “Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to.”

“You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift,” she wrote. “Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed. I have lived.”

Doherty is just the latest female celeb to ditch the makeup and start a conversation about Hollywood standards.

The “90210” alum wrote, “I love that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life.”

“I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally,” Doherty wrote. “Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to. I want to see women like me. Women like us.”

Last year she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.