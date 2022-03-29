Tickets for Chris Rock’s Fantasy Springs show have seen a big bump after the Oscars

Chris Rock is coming to the Coachella Valley, fresh off of one of the most controversial moments in the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards.

In case you missed it, Rock was slapped by Will Smith during the show after making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shaved head.

The controversial incident instantly went viral around the world. The ratings for the Academy Awards jumped by 555,000 after the slap, according to the NY Times.

Another thing that's jumped since the slap, ticket sales for Rock's April 8 show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Stephanie Schulte, a spokesperson for Fantasy Springs, told News Channel 3 that they saw a big bump in sales over the weekend. The show is close to selling out, so get yours while you can!

Rock has not released any statement or comment on the slap. On Monday, Will Smtih released an apology, saying he was “out of line” and his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Jada Pinkett Smith posted a message about "healing" on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

Carolyn Smith, Will Smith’s mother, said she was shocked by the incident.

“He is a very even, people person,” she said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Monday that Rock declined to press charges against Smith. But Aron Solomon, the chief legal analyst for Esquire Digital said there’s a chance that Rock could still file a civil suit against Smith.

“They can only rescind his Oscar if what he did was against the specific code of conduct. But, we’ve got people like Roman Polanski who’ve done some pretty dastardly things and haven’t had their Oscars rescinded,” he told CTVNews.ca on Monday.

The Academy released a statement on Monday, saying that it “condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show."

The Academy has officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with their bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.