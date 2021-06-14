Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, “Hey babe, you got this x I know it’s hard right now, I know you’re trying to deal with stuff – but let’s keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT – work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food …show your brilliant brain and your big heart.”

“Remember the vision,” she concluded. “Love you.”

A few of her famous friends including Paris Hilton offered their support in the comments as did many of Wilson’s lesser-known followers.

A few asked if the actress was doing OK and one noted that “people forget famous people have normal people struggles too.”

Wilson appears to be doing well, however, as the next photo she posted was her apparently on the set of Netflix’s “Senior Year” which has been filming in Atlanta.

“#HotGirlSummer #Hotlanta who’s with me?,” the caption reads on a photo of Wilson wearing shades and holding what looks like a tropical drink in a pineapple.