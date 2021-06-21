Will Smith shares details of his autobiography, ‘Will’

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Will Smith is excited for you to read his memoir.

The superstar put up a few posts over the weekend on his verified Instagram account regarding his forthcoming autobiography, titled “Will.”

In one, Smith used a filter to give him a Disney character style face — noting that it was “weird” — to talk about his first book.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it’s finally ready.”

In another video, artist Brandan Bmike Odums is shown creating the cover for the book.

“Y’all gotta see how @bmike2c made the art for my book — there’s levels to it!!,” the caption reads. “5 layers, each repping a different stage of my life…Beautiful!”

His getting the word out appeared to work.

“I see all y’all gettin’ your pre-orders in early for my book, THANK YOU!!,” he wrote in a caption of two photos showing him holding his book.

The book is scheduled for release on November 9.