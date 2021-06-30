Skip to Content
Camila Cabello is magical in first look at ‘Cinderella’

Camila Cabello stars in 'Cinderella.'
Camila Cabello stars in 'Cinderella.'

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

If the dream you were wishing for was a look at Camila Cabello as Cinderella, your dream has come true.

The singer on Tuesday posted to social media a first look at the musical in which she takes on the iconic character.

Bill Porter, who plays a character based on the fairy godmother, also appears in the too-brief first look at the new film.

The movie, from “Pitch Perfect” writer Kay Cannon, is set to debut on Amazon Prime on September 3.

It also stars Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Nicholas Galitzine in the role of the Prince.

